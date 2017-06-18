SA 'A' loss to Sussex a 'real wake-up call'

Cape Town - South
Africa 'A' coach, Shukri Conrad admitted that losing to Sussex the way
they did was a wake-up call ahead of their big tour-ending match against
the England Lions
starting in midweek.
The
visitors were bowled out for scores of 185 and then 223 in their
follow-on innings in Arundel as they slumped to an innings and 50-run
defeat on Friday.
It
was the second of two first-class, warm-up matches on the trip, which
now culminates with a one-off, four-day encounter against their English
counterparts from
June 21 to 24.
"The
clash against Sussex didn't go as planned," a disappointed Conrad said.
"Obviously it was not a great result and that goes without saying
because it's never enjoyable
to lose and especially in the manner in which we did. Hopefully it
serves as a real wake-up call."
South
Africa 'A' went into the game high on confidence after beating
Hampshire in their first four-day outing in Southampton, but they folded
against Sussex, losing
inside three days.
The
spin bowling duo of Will Beer and Abidine Sakande claimed 13 of the 14
final day wickets between them, with the former ending the game with 11
for 91.
"There
were some really soft dismissals, but we almost backed off a little
bit," Conrad explained.
"As well as they bowled, both Sakande and Beer, I
didn't think we
played particularly well, so come Wednesday, we've really got to make
sure everybody is up for the game."
The
South Africans have already lost the one-day leg of the trip 2-0 to the
Lions.
Conrad believes that the entire trip was nonetheless a learning
experience for his
charges.
"It's
all part of preparing for our game against the Lions," he added. "It's
all about getting guys into form, some have done so already and others
haven't unfortunately.
"It's
important we shake off what's gone before in this tour and look to
finish the trip properly. But I'm really positive despite the result
against Sussex. I'm pleased
how some of the guys have gone about their business, it really has been
about giving everyone opportunities before the four-day match against
the Lions.
"We've
got two days to prepare on Monday and on Tuesday and then we on to that
match. So we're looking forward to it and everyone is determined to do
better."
South Africa 'A' squad for four-day series against England Lions:
Heino
Kuhn (Titans), Aiden Markram - captain (Titans),
Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Khaya Zondo
(Dolphins), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen -
wk (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second
(Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson
(Cape Cobras), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions).
South Africa 'A' tour to UK itinerary
June 21-24 - 'A; Test v Lions at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence,
Canterbury