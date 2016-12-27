NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Russell allowed to use black bat

2016-12-27 15:42
Andre Russell (Big Bash T20 Twitter)
Melbourne - West Indian Andre Russell will be allowed to use a black bat in Australia's T20 Big Bash League after making modifications, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

The Sydney Thunder star used the bat with a black blade and pink handle during last week's opening BBL match against the Sydney Sixers after Cricket Australia initially gave the all-clear.

But they reversed their stance after feedback from match officials that it was leaving black marks on the match ball.

BBL officials said Russell will now be able to resume using the bat after reviewing modifications made to it.

"Following feedback from the match officials that the bat used by Andre in the opening night of the season left black marks on the match ball, he has worked with his bat manufacturer to modify the bat," BBL chief Anthony Everard said.

"A clear laminate cover has been applied to the bat which complies with regulations to ensure the ball discolouration does not occur again."

Under BBL regulations, a player can use a coloured bat as long as it is same colour as their team's primary kit colour, or black. 

Cricket Australia said it has the discretion to deny any approvals and the umpires can also request a player change the bat if they believe it is affecting the integrity of the match.

