Rubel ready to fight for place on SA tour

Cape Town - Bangladesh seamer Rubel Hossain is willing to fight for his place in the Tigers team as they gear up for the two-match Test against South Africa.

Rubel wasn't part of Test squad that drew one-all with Australia on home soil recently but the bouncier wickets of South Africa will see the right-arm pacer come into contention for a starting berth.

As one of four pacemen in the Tigers' squad, Rubel knows he will have to work hard for a place in the team ahead of the first Test against the Proteas, which gets underway in Potchefstroom on 28 September.

Rubel said: "Fair competition is always very good and appreciated. It impacts on the team's performance. I think the competition in the team is very good.

"Every pace bowler will seek to perform because they know they have to perform to remain in the team. Such challenge is better for the bowlers. I think every pacer will enjoy such challenge also.

"If I get chance to bowl, I will try to perform well and give breakthrough to the team. I'm ready to fight for the team. When captain will tell me to bowl I'll give my 100 percent."

Rubel though cautioned the Tigers pacers about getting over-excited about the pace-friendly conditions.

The 27-year-old insists that he will still strive to up his skill set even if the surfaces will be more favourable for him than what he encounters at home.

Rubel continued: "I'm working on my swing. Mainly we all know that there will be advantages for pace bowlers in South African conditions.

"We have to bowl with much concentration. We, the pace bowlers, became excited to see the grassy wickets. So, we have to pay more attention because maintaining line and length are important on grassy wickets."

The Tigers will play a three-day warm-up game against a South African Invitational XI starting on Thursday in Benoni ahead of the first Test.