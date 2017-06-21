NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Rubel has surgery after breaking jaw on door

2017-06-21 14:59
Rubel Hossain (Getty)
Related Links

Dhaka - Bangladeshi fast bowler Rubel Hossain has been ruled out of competition for at least a month after colliding with a door and breaking his jaw while on tour in England, his doctor said on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred in the Bangladesh team hotel in Birmingham on June 15 after the semi-final loss to India in the Champions Trophy. 

Bangladesh Cricket Board physician Monirul Amin said Rubel underwent surgery on Wednesday and would need four to six weeks off to recover. 

"We hope he will be fine after that period, and make himself available for selection for the Australia series," Amin said, referring to the first of two Tests starting late August. 

Rubel featured in all four of Bangladesh's Champions Trophy matches but claimed just two wickets at an average of 95.50. 

Bangladesh progressed to the semi-final of the 50-over tournament for the first time in their history, but were crushed by India in a nine-wicket thumping.

Read more on:    bangladesh  |  rubel hossain  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Greats lament 'sad day' as Kohli topples Kumble

2017-06-21 11:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wayde blasts to 100m personal best Jake White lauds impact of Venter, Whiteley Serfontein, Mostert the Bok standouts Coetzee: Why Boks don't need big wings Venter leads SA ‘A’, Pollard on bench
2 South African owners for T20 Global League T20 Global League to stop player drain? Wunderkind Juarno to bolster Stormers 5 talking points: Boks v France, 2nd Test US Open champion Koepka breaks into world's top 10

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 