Cricket

Record $2.55bn rights deal a major boost for IPL

2017-09-05 12:59
IPL logo
New Delhi - Star India's record $2.55 billion, five-year international media rights deal for the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be a boost for elite cricketers, with salaries in the Twenty20 competition destined to rise.

Star's consolidated bid - the highest ever in the history of cricket - included television and digital rights from 2018-2022.

Uday Shankar, chairperson of Star India, says, "Whoever puts in that money, they put in that money because they believe in the fans of the sport."

The IPL has revolutionised international cricket, with the short format a hit with TV viewers and the six-week franchise-based tournament attracting the world's leading players.

The annual value of the deal is more than double the existing contract.

