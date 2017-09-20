NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rain threatens second India-Australia ODI

2017-09-20 13:56
Rain in Bangalore (AP)
Kolkata - Heavy rain that lashed the eastern city of Kolkata on Wednesday forced the Australian and Indian teams to skip net practice on the eve of their second one-day international.

The ground staff at Eden Gardens have covered the playing area for the last three days due to the seasonal downpour. 

The first match of the five-game series in Chennai was also hit by rain before India won by 26 runs. 

Australian skipper Steve Smith said his side was ready for Thursday's game despite being unable to train outdoors on Wednesday. 

"I don't think it (lack of net practice) will have a big impact. Guys have worked hard since we've been here in India. We've obviously had a game not that long ago so the guys are in a fine space," Smith told reporters. 

Eden Gardens has been under the scanner since a Twenty20 International between India and South Africa in 2015 was abandoned without a ball being bowled. 

Ground authorities failed to clear puddles caused by a 30-minute downpour five hours before the scheduled start. 

The stadium has since upgraded its drainage system, hosting a World T20 game between India and Pakistan in 2016 just hours after rain hit the city. 

More rain and thunderstorms are predicted on Thursday.

Read more on:    india  |  australia  |  steve smith  |  cricket
