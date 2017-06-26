Rahane, Kohli shine as India rout sorry Windies

Port of Spain - Ajinkya Rahane's third hundred and a
blistering assault by captain Virat Kohli took India to a comfortable 105-run
victory over the West Indies in the second one-day international at the Queen's
Park Oval on Sunday.
Replying to the visitors' formidable total of 310 for five
in a match reduced to 43 overs per side due to early morning rain and an
two-hour delayed start, the hosts were restricted to 205 for six in reply
despite a fluent 81 by Shai Hope at the top of the order.
Following the rain-ruined no result at the start of the
series at the same venue two days earlier, India now take a 1-0 lead into the
next two matches in Antigua next Friday and Sunday.
Rahane's well-paced 103 in another dominant opening
partnership with Shikhar Dhawan (63) set the tone for the tourists after they
were put in to bat in heavily overcast and damp conditions.
"Having missed out on the Champions Trophy I was really
hungry to perform here," said man-of-the-match Rahane.
"I really enjoy batting with Shikhar because he makes
it so much easier for anyone batting with him."
Kohli then picked up the pace even further when Dhawan
departed after a first-wicket partnership of 114, the left-hander being
deceived by Ashley Nurse to be stumped.
It was the off-spinner's only success of the innings
although Nurse was by far the best of the West Indies bowlers, conceding just
38 runs off nine overs.
Rahane eventually reached three figures with a boundary off
Miguel Cummins.
However the medium-pacer got his revenge in the same over
when the batsmen attempted an ungainly heave and was bowled for 103.
Rahane's innings occupied 104 deliveries and was embellished
by two sixes and ten fours.
Having dominated a 97-run second-wicket partnership with
Rahane, Kohli made centre stage all his own in the final assault.
He seemed destined to reach another ODI hundred to the
delight of a decent contingent of visiting Indian fans when he was caught at
long-off by Nurse off Alzarri Joseph for 87 off 66 balls in the penultimate
over, a thoroughly entertaining effort highlighted by four towering sixes and
four fours.
"I am really happy with the complete performance by the
entire team," said Kohli in reflecting on his side's dominant effort.
"Missing out on a hundred means nothing to me. It was
more important to be getting runs for the team at the end of the innings."
West Indies' indiscipline in the field added to the
challenge and their woes were encapsulated by a horrific final over delivered
by their captain Jason Holder.
He conceded 20 runs, bowled three no balls and had to be
pulled out of the attack with one ball left because two of those no balls were
delivered over waist-high to the batsman on strike.
It was left to Jonathan Carter to complete the over and the
innings, encapsulating a shoddy effort overall by the home side.
Promoted to open the batting, Hope was the lone bright light
in the West Indies response, his attacking innings off 88 balls with three
sixes and five hours keeping slim hopes alive until he fell leg-before to
Kuldeep Yadav.
Having his first bowl in ODIs, the left-arm wrist-spinner
conceded 32 runs off his first four overs but then tasted success by having
Evin Lewis stumped before adding the scalps of Hope and Holder to complete a
miserable day for the Caribbean side's leader.
"We didn't bowl particularly well today(Sunday) and let this
run away from us at the end of their innings," said a despondent Holder.
"We definitely have to rethink about our squad going
into the upcoming two games in Antigua."