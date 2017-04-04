NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Rabada leads SA charge in 10th IPL

2017-04-04 20:41
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Nine South Africans will be participating in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which kicks off on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on 21-year-old Kagiso Rabada, who became the only Proteas player bought at this year's auction, as eight other South Africans were retained by their respective franchises. Rabada fetched close to R10m and became the third most expensive foreign player for 2017.

Proteas ODI skipper AB De Villiers was set to lead the Royal Challenges Bangalore in Virat Kohli's absence, however the Proteas ODI skipper was ruled out of the team's opening game of the season on Wednesday (16:30 SA time).

If selected in the playing XI, Tabraiz Shamsi will be the only South African participating in the tournament's opening clash between Bangalore and reigning champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In addition to the nine South Africans playing, their are several South Africans sharing their wisdom off the field.

Former legendary Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis is head coach of his former IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. Kallis has the assistance of former Proteas team-mate and successful Titans head coach Mark Boucher who takes up the position of fielding coach.

Paddy Upton continues as head coach for the Delhi Daredevils, while Proteas cricket legend Jonty Rhodes stays on as the fielding coach of the Mumbai Indians.

Former Proteas coach Eric Simon lends his bowling wisdom on to the Rising Pune Supergiants, while former Proteas bowler Allan Donald continues as bowling coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The tournament ends on May 21 with the final in Hyderabad.

Earlier this year, De Villiers said it was likely that Cricket South Africa will call the national players back early from the IPL in order to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

List of South Africans in IPL 2017:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: No South Africans

Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers, Tabraiz Shamsi

Rising Pune Supergiants: Faf du Plessis

Mumbai Indians: No South Africans

Kolkata Knight Riders: No South Africans

Kings XI Punjab: David Miller, Hashim Amla

Gujarat Lions: No South Africans

Delhi Daredevils: Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy

