Pune pitch 'poor', says match referee

New Delhi - Match referee Chris Broad has rated the Pune
track as poor after the first Test between India and Australia ended inside
three days on a sharply turning wicket, the ICC said on Tuesday.
Australia won the Test by 333 runs with spinner Steve
O'Keefe claiming 12 wickets at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium,
which was hosting its first-ever Test.
India, the world's number one Test side, were bowled out for
105 and 107 on a pitch which took spin from day one, sparking criticism of the
quality of the track.
"Broad, in accordance with Clause 3 of the ICC Pitch
and Outfield Monitoring Process, submitted his report to the ICC in which he
expressed concern over the quality of the pitch," the International
Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.
Broad's report has been forwarded to the Board of Control
for Cricket in India, which has 14 days to respond.
Its response will be studied by Geoff Allardice, the ICC's
General Manager - Cricket, and Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the elite panel of
match referees, before a final ruling on whether the pitch was sub-standard.
Pune could escape with a warning since it was hosting a Test
for the first time, or a fine of not more than $15 000 along with a directive
to take corrective action.
The second Test starts in Bangalore on Saturday followed by
matches in Ranchi and Dharamsala.