'Pumped' Donald joins Kent as assistant coach

London - South Africa legend Allan Donald has joined Kent as an assistant to the English county's new head coach Matt Walker.

Donald was one of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation and had spells as a player in English cricket with Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

The 50-year-old has also served as bowling coach to the New Zealand, South Africa and England national teams.

Donald will now work under Walker, who has been promoted after serving under Jimmy Adams, with the former West Indies international vacating his position last October after five seasons in charge.

Donald, who took 330 wickets in 72 Tests and 272 scalps in 164 one-day internationals, said: "I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity to work with this very talented group as the assistant coach.

"I look forward to working closely with Matt Walker and (captain) Sam Northeast in forming a very tight relationship as we plot our way through the season.

"There is no doubt that I'm pumped for the new season ahead and can't wait to meet all the players and backroom staff."