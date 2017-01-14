Proteas women make it two out of two

Cape Town - The Proteas women held their nerve to secure a 17-run victory over Bangladesh in their second One-Day International at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar on Saturday. The visitors go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Lizelle Lee (70) and Andrie Steyn (66) once again set a good platform for their side with a 115-run opening stand before they were bowled out for 223 in 49 overs. Dané van Niekerk (27) made the only other notable contribution with the bat as Khadija Tul Kubra took 4/56 to help restrict the visitors to a more manageable score.

Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp took two wickets each to help restrict the hosts to 206 even though scores of 74 and 68 from Sharmin Akhter and captain, Rumana Ahmed put Bangladesh within sniffing distance of levelling the series.

Lee was once again named the Player of the Match for her work in setting up the innings.

Match three will take place on 16 January at the same venue.