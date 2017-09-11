Proteas spinner 'sorry' for poor misconduct

Cape Town - Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been fined half of his match fee for 'serious dissent' during the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday.



Shamsi, who was playing for the Patriots, was fined 50 percent of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of code of conduct.



According to CricBuzz website, in the 13th over Shamsi felt he managed to get batsman Javon Searles out leg before wicket, only for the umpire to turn it down.

As the umpire remained unmoved by Shamsi's pleas, the bowler displayed his frustration and gestured angrily towards the umpire.

The Knight Riders defeated the Patriots by three wickets to win their second title in the league.

Shamsi took to Twitter to apologise for his behaviour:

1/3 congrats to @TKRiders for once again becoming the @CPL champions



Massive congrats to my @sknpatriots team as well 4 a great campaign — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 10, 2017

2/3 My sincere apologies 2 umpire Brathwaite and the spectators for my excessive appealing.



I did apologise 2 him numerous times afterwards — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 10, 2017

3/3 I love playin the game with a passion but this is not the type of behaviour dat should be displayed



Hope 2 entertain again soon ?? — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 10, 2017



