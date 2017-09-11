NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Proteas spinner 'sorry' for poor misconduct

2017-09-11 11:46
Tabraiz Shamsi (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been fined half of his match fee for 'serious dissent' during the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday.

Shamsi, who was playing for the Patriots, was fined 50 percent of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of code of conduct.

According to CricBuzz website, in the 13th over Shamsi felt he managed to get batsman Javon Searles out leg before wicket, only for the umpire to turn it down.

As the umpire remained unmoved by Shamsi's pleas, the bowler displayed his frustration and gestured angrily towards the umpire.

The Knight Riders defeated the Patriots by three wickets to win their second title in the league.

Shamsi took to Twitter to apologise for his behaviour:


Read more on:    cpl  |  tabraiz shamsi  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Shakib asks for break from Tests

2017-09-11 09:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Kevin Anderson v Rafael Nadal 5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks Mallett: Jantjies errors proved costly Gutted yet pleased, Anderson hopes to build on loss Nadal ends Anderson’s dream US Open run
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 