Cricket

Proteas return to London for CSA's big day

2017-06-18 17:40
T20 Global League (Gallo)
Lloyd Burnard - London

London - Monday is set to be a significant day in the history of South African cricket as the newly-formed Global T20 League takes centre stage. 

While the tournament only gets underway for the first time in November, with the final penciled in for December 16, a function in London on Monday will see Cricket South Africa (CSA) announce the new franchise owners for the eight city-based teams that will take part in the competition. 

With the bidding and tendering process now complete, who the new franchise owners are and where they come from will be of greatest interest.

Already, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan has been heavily linked with a franchise as well as the ownership of the Delhi Daredevils

Given the desired international investment that the tournament is seeking, it will be interesting to note how many of the teams are South Africa-owned and exactly where they will be based. 

CSA has also confirmed that Monday's launch will see their eight marquee Proteas players - Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir - all allocated a team owner and franchise. 

A number of those Proteas returned home following South Africa's exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, but Sport24 spotted Amla, Du Plessis, Duminy and De Kock all returning to London when they landed at Heathrow Airport together on Sunday morning. 

All of those players are expected to take part in the four-match Test series against England that begins at Lord's on July 6, but none of them will play in the upcoming three-match T20 series. 

Some of the eight international marquee players - Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Kieron Pollard, Jason Roy - are also expected to attend the launch. 

CSA has also seemingly invited a number of other high-profile South Africa names, including a number of former Proteas.

They are expected to serve as ambassadors for their respective cities. 

Some of those who were in London on Monday included Ashwell Prince, Paul Adams and Paul Harris. 

*Sport24 journalist Lloyd Burnard will be attending the launch as a guest of CSA...

