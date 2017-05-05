Pressure mounting on BCCI to name CT squad

New Delhi - India is coming under increasing pressure to
name a squad for the impending Champions Trophy, with Sachin Tendulkar and
Rahul Dravid joining calls for the cricket board to quit stalling.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) missed an
April deadline for announcing a team, and will hold a special meeting on Sunday
to discuss a potential withdrawal from the 50-over international tournament.
But the powerful BCCI is facing mounting criticism over its
stalling tactics, which stem from a dispute with cricket's global governing
body over changes to revenue sharing.
Last month the International Cricket Council received a
thumping mandate from its members to amend rules around revenue so that less money
and power is held by cricket's "Big Three" - England, India and
Australia.
India opposed the changes from the outset and has been
hinting at withdrawing from the ICC Champions Trophy in protest, a move that
would deal a huge blow to the eight-team tournament beginning in England on
June 1.
"We are of course unhappy with what India is getting in
the latest revenue sharing plan, but to be honest a pull-out was always our
last option," a senior BCCI official said on condition of anonymity.
"Things will certainly be sorted in Sunday's special
general meeting, keeping our fingers crossed."
But their tactics have agitated a number of Indian
cricketing greats including Dravid and Tendulkar, who told cricket website
"cricinfo" they want the side to compete at the prestigious event.
Meanwhile a panel of administrators appointed by India's top
court to oversee the scandal-ridden BCCI has urged the board to make a swift
decision.
"Please convene a meeting of the selection committee
for selecting the squad immediately," the administrators told BCCI joint
secretary Amitabh Choudhary in an email on Thursday.
"The squad can then be submitted to the ICC without
prejudice to BCCI's legal rights."
The BCCI stands to lose $277 million revenue over the next
eight years under the sweeping changes approved by ICC members.
It reverses a much-criticised ICC decision in 2014 to
relinquish more control to Australia, England and India, the world's most
powerful cricketing boards.