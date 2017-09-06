NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Pollard no-ball to be investigated

2017-09-06 22:29
Kieron Pollard (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Barbados Tridents allrounder Kieron Pollard faces an investigation into allegations of bringing the game into disrepute by the Caribbean Premier League.

Pollard bowled what appeared to be a deliberate no-ball in the Tridents match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots resulting in the end of the match.

On strike at the time was Evin Lewis who had blasted his way to a 32-ball 97 and looked set to achieve the second fastest T20 century ever.

The Caribbean Premier League issued a statement that read: "The incident at the end of the match between Barbados Tridents and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Sunday, September 3 where the match was ended with a no ball bowled by Kieron Pollard is being reviewed by the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). 
 
"The Hero CPL are very concerned by any suggestion that the action of any player can be considered to have brought the game or the league into disrepute. Cricket owes so much of its unique appeal to the spirit in which the game is played and as a cricket tournament the Hero CPL understand the importance of fair play and good sportsmanship."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Buoyant Windies eye England Test series win

2017-09-06 22:09

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mass brawl mars top schools rugby derby Anderson enters record books, reaches US Open semis You HAVE to see these Springbok, Wallaby stats Proudfoot praises veteran Mtawarira 'Bulky' Pollard pleases coach Coetzee
LISTEN: Baxter's post-match press conference What?! A South African in a Grand Slam final? Bok prop Coenie fit to face Wallabies Free tickets for Cheetahs' PRO14 home debut Bafana coach Baxter: I'm totally gutted

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 