Police make arrest over Oval arrow attack

London - Police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with Thursday's bizarre arrow attack during a county cricket match at The Oval.

The 35-year-old man was subsequently 'bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late September' the police said in a statement.

The fourth and final day of the County Championship game between Surrey and Middlesex was abandoned as a draw after the arrow, reported to have a metal tip, landed near Surrey fielder Ollie Pope and close to the pitch.

"Detectives investigating an incident where a crossbow bolt was loosed into the Oval Cricket Ground have arrested a man," read the police statement.

"The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH this morning (Saturday, September 2)."

They are still pursuing enquiries and have asked for any footage the 1 000 or so spectators might have of the incident.

"There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation," said Detective Constable Dominic Landragin.

"Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and wellbeing of the spectators or the players.

"It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."