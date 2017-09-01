NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Police continue hunt for Oval arrow attacker

2017-09-01 23:32
The Oval (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Police have appealed to members of the public to help them with their investigation as they continue their hunt for the person behind Thursday's extraordinary arrow attack at The Oval.

The fourth and final day of the County Championship match between Surrey and Middlesex was abandoned as a draw after the arrow, reported to have a metal tip, landed near the Surrey fielder Ollie Pope and close to the pitch.

The players alerted the umpires, who promptly halted play, with fielders and batsmen running to the safety of the changing rooms before a crowd of more than 1 000 spectators was advised to take cover.

Police evacuated the ground, with the umpires eventually abandoning the First Division fixture as a draw.

No one was injured and, according to the Metropolitan Police, it is believed the arrow was fired from outside The Oval in Kennington, south London.

Scotland Yard added they were not treating the incident as terrorism-related.

A police update issued Friday said: "Detectives from Lambeth (in south London) are appealing for anyone with footage of the moments up to and including the loose of a crossbow bolt at the Oval to come forward

"Police were made aware at 16:35hrs (17:35 SA time) on Thursday, 31 August, of reports that a crossbow bolt had been loosed into the Oval Cricket Ground.

Detective Constable Dominic Landragin added: "There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation.

"Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and well-being of the spectators or the players.

"It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."

Surrey captain Gareth Batty, who was fielding about 25 yards from where the pink-coloured bolt landed, said Thursday: "It was a pretty tasty arrow with a proper metal end.

"I did archery as a kid and that was not a normal archery arrow.

"Someone saw it in flight, there was a noise when it landed but it happened so quick. It is a deadly weapon for sure, if it had hit someone it would have caused some serious damage. It just shows the world we live in."

Read more on:    cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cullinan convicted over child maintenance

2017-09-01 18:17

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
London Irish sign Bok lock Deysel: Cheetahs a brilliant side New sponsor to drive Boks Cheetahs face many ‘old friends’ Etzebeth is the right choice for Bok captain!
Cheetahs’ PRO14 campaign off to losing start 10-man Bafana go down to Cape Verde John Hart chats to Sport24 Etzebeth is the right choice for Bok captain! AB 'excited' over Gibson's appointment

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 