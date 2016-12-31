NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Pakistan to sue India over bilateral Test deal

2016-12-31 16:20
Karachi - Pakistan cricket chiefs have said they will sue India for failing to honour a 2014 deal to play a bilateral Test series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India signed an agreement under which the South Asian rivals were due to play six series between 2015 and 2023, subject to clearance from the Indian government.

There has been no Test cricket between the two nations since 2007. Bilateral cricket ties were severed in the wake of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which New Delhi blamed on militants based in Pakistan.

Under the agreement India was to tour Pakistan in 2015, with Pakistan visiting its neighbour in 2017.

But the BCCI backed out from playing Pakistan - even in a neutral venue - saying New Delhi would not allow it amid strained relations.

"Two series have been defaulted," said PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan. "We will write to BCCI and if they don't respond then we will take the legal course as we demand compensation."

The PCB's executive committee chairman Najam Sethi said Pakistan was missing out financially, losing up to $200 million on four of the six series it was meant to host.

The two countries have come close to war since September's assault on a military base in Indian-administered Kashmir, again blamed on militants from Pakistan.

Last month the International Cricket Council docked India six women's championship match points after failing to play against Pakistan.

"We were awarded full points after India failed to give any proof of government's objection (in writing) and that's why ICC took that action, so after that we are preparing that case," said Khan.

Pakistan toured India for a short five-match limited over series, but it failed to restore full bilateral ties.

Read more on:    bcci  |  cricket
