NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Pakistan duo to be indicted on spot-fixing

2017-02-17 16:54
PCB logo (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - The chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shaharyar Khan, has announced that suspended players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif are to be indicted on charges of spot-fixing.

Sharjeel and Khalid have had informal meetings with the PCB's anti-corruption unit but asked to be given time to speak with their families before making a statement.

In a statement to the press, Khan said: "We will formally record their statements on video and then indict them in a day or two.

"We have to be very careful and make sure the legal process is complete. Legally our stance should be watertight because these players might go to the court."

The two men were suspended after the first round of Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 matches as part of an investigation into alleged spot-fixing in the tournament. 

It is understood that anti-corruption officials learned of the commitment made by Sharjeel to a bookmaker and upon fulfilling that commitment he was suspended along with Khalid who did not play in the opening PSL game but failed to report an alleged meeting with the bookmakers.

Sharjeel is a rising star in Pakistan cricket and had signed on to be Leicestershire's overseas professional for 2017.

Khalid represented Pakistan in 13 T20Is and five ODIs but hasn't played for his country since September last year.

Read more on:    pakistan  |  cricket  |  match-fixing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proteas batter Black Caps in Auckland T20

2017-02-17 12:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Proteas batter Black Caps in Auckland T20 What do they put in Tahir’s tea? Morkel: I was told I'll never play cricket again SABC dumps Proteas TV coverage, says it's too expensive
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 