Pakistan close in on Proteas in T20I rankings

Cape Town - Pakistan have closed in on the Proteas in the ICC T20I rankings after defeating the two-time reigning ICC T20 champions, the West Indies.

Pakistan have swapped places in the ICC T20I team rankings following the conclusion of the four-match series in Port of Spain.



Pakistan won the series by 3-1 after a seven wicket victory in the fourth and final match. Carlos Brathwaite's men had won the third T20I to keep the series alive after the visitors took the opening two contests. The West Indies had started the series in fourth position on 116 points, while Pakistan had begun in sixth position on 113 points. However, following the fourth match in Port of Spain, Pakistan has jumped to fourth place on 116 points while the West Indies has slipped to sixth position on 112 points. The West Indies have suffered a dramatic slide in form that has seen them fall from the number one ranking mainly due to a pair of series defeats to Pakistan who swept their three match series in the UAE late last year. ICC T20I team rankings: New Zealand 127 India - 124

South Africa - 117 Pakistan - 116 England - 114 West Indies - 112 Australia - 110



Sri Lanka - 101

Afghanistan - 87

Bangladesh - 72