NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Pakistan board claims $60m from India in lost revenues

2017-05-03 19:44
Pakistan Cricket Board (File)
Related Links

Karachi, May 3, 2017 (AFP) -The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart for failing to honour an agreement to play a bilateral series, saying this had cost them $60 million.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2014 under which they were due to play six series -- four to be hosted by Pakistan -- between 2015 and 2023.

But New Delhi denied clearance for the series following strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan owing to ceasefire violations in the disputed Himalayan state of Kashmir.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said legal measures were being sought as Pakistan was suffering lost revenues.

"We have initiated the legal process by sending BCCI a Notice of Dispute under the Dispute Resolution Committee Terms of reference of the International Cricket Council," Khan told AFP.

"PCB has claimed the losses and damage suffered by it, which comes to around 60 million dollars, as a result of BCCI's breaches of the agreement."

Under the agreement India were due to take on Pakistan in November-December 2015, but they refused to play in the neutral venues of United Arab Emirates or Sri Lanka.

Pakistan is due to tour India in November-December of this year but that is also highly unlikely as New Delhi continues a boycott of bilateral series which started in the wake of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The attacks, blamed on militants from Pakistan, left 166 people dead including foreign tourists and brought the two nations close to another war.

Pakistan did tour India for a short limited-over series in December 2012 but the arch-rivals have not played a full bilateral series since 2007.

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also refused visas to Pakistan's junior hockey team, wrestling team and squash players in the last 12 months.

Khan said if the BCCI did not reply in seven days the matter would be taken to the International Cricket Council's Dispute Committee.

Cricket matches between Pakistan and India attract millions of viewers around the world and generate huge revenues.

Despite the bilateral boycott the teams have faced each other in ICC events and are are due to meet in a Champions Trophy match in Birmingham on June 4 this year.

Read more on:    india  |  pakistan  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Britain's Prince Philip opens new Lord's stand

2017-05-03 18:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Unleash Curwin Bosch on the French! Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy Van Rhyn to lead Junior Boks, Bosch in R21.75m a season for Dan Carter!
Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy CSA announces 'top-up' contract players Kings: We can achieve more with time Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no defensive pattern

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 