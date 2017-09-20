Pakistan ban Latif for 5 years over spot-fixing

Lahore - Pakistan
cricket's anti-corruption tribunal on Wednesday banned opener Khalid Latif
for five years and fined him one million rupees ($9,489) over a
spot-fixing case, the second casualty after team-mate Sharjeel Khan was
banned late last month.
"Latif is banned for five years and fined one million rupees after
the proceedings of the case," the three-member tribunal announced.
The 31-year-old has played five one-day internationals and 13 T20Is,
the last of which was against the West Indies in Abu Dhabi in September
2016.
In August, Sharjeel was banned for five years, with two-and-a-half years suspended, for his role in the spot-fixing scandal.
Latif had been charged with breaching six clauses, including the serious offense of luring other players to take part in fixing.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provisionally suspended Latif and
Sharjeel after they found evidence of spot-fixing during a Pakistan
Super League (PSL) match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in
Dubai in February.
The board said Sharjeel and Latif met an alleged bookie and struck a
deal. Based on the plan, Sharjeel - an aggressive batsman who scores
quickly - agreed to play two dot balls after the first over in the
match.
Although Latif did not play in that game, he was later charged with
luring Sharjeel into the deal and not reporting the matter to the PCB
anti-corruption unit.
Spot-fixing involves bets on the outcome of a particular passage of
play, unlike match-fixing in which there is an attempt to prearrange the
result of the match.
Both players were suspended provisionally at the time and withdrawn from the PSL.
The minimum punishment for the charges which Latif faced was a six-month suspension with a maximum of a life ban.
Under the PCB code players can appeal rulings before an independent arbitrator within 14 days of the decision.
Four other players - Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan, Nasir Jamshed
and Mohammad Nawaz - were also included in the investigation on
multiple charges.
Irfan and Nawaz admitted not reporting the bookie's offer. Irfan was
banned for one year with six months suspended and fined one million
rupees. Nawaz was banned for two months, with one suspended, and fined
200,0000 rupees.
Both are now free to play, while the cases against Hasan and Jamshed are continuing.
Latif's lawyer Badre Alam repeatedly raised objections during the
proceedings, and also filed a petition in the Lahore high court against
the tribunal. But the pleas were rejected by the court.
Alam, who like Latif did not attend the announcement, rejected the verdict.
"The short decision proves that the tribunal is not impartial," Alam
told media. "They had made up their mind to punish Latif. We will decide
our plans only after the detailed judgement comes."
Latif had shown tremendous promise at an early age but has failed to make an impact at international level.
Having made his first class debut at 15, he led Pakistan to victory at the Junior World Cup in Bangladesh in 2004.
But once drafted to the Pakistan side for a one-day match against
Zimbabwe in 2008, Latif could not cement his place on the national team.
Last year he appeared to have become a regular player in the Twenty20
squad, having scored a rapid 59 not out against England last year.
But the latest punishment looks set to all but end a career which had only briefly taken off.