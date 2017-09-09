NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Pakistan announces Sri Lanka series schedule

2017-09-09 21:23
Cricket new (File)
Related Links

Karachi - Pakistan on Saturday announced the itinerary for a full series against Sri Lanka that will be played mainly in neutral venues but features a planned finale in Lahore.

The series will comprise two Tests -- the second a day-night affair -- five one-day and three Twenty20 internationals.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hopes to host the last Twenty20 in Lahore, depending on whether a three-match series against a World XI team next week passes off without incident.

PCB director Haroon Rasheed said he hoped the match would be held as planned.

"We have scheduled the last Twenty20 in Lahore with high hopes and it will follow our series with World XI," Rasheed told AFP.

Pakistan have been forced to play their home international games in the UAE since a 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore suspended all international matches in the country.

Rasheed said the second Test will be a day-night affair in Dubai.

"Day-night Tests are an innovation worldwide and it is aimed at attracting spectators to the ground after their office timings," said Rasheed, a former Pakistan batsman.

Australia hosted the first day-night Test against New Zealand in Adelaide in 2015. Pakistan also hosted a day-night Test against the West Indies in Dubai last year.

PCB said the Test series commences in Abu Dhabi on September 28 and will be followed by a day-night Test in Dubai beginning October 6.

The five-match one-day series will be played in Dubai (October 13), Abu Dhabi (October 16 and 18) and Sharjah (October 20 and 23).

Abu Dhabi will host the first two Twenty20 internationals on October 26 and 27 while the last T20 will be in Lahore on October 29.

Itinerary

September 28-October 2 Ist Test Abu Dhabi

October 6-10 Second Test (day-night) Dubai

October 13 Ist ODI Dubai

October 16 Second ODI Abu Dhabi

October 18 Third ODI Abu Dhabi

October 20 Fourth ODI Sharjah

October 23 Fifth ODI Sharjah

October 26 First Twenty20 international Abu Dhabi

October 27 Second Twenty20 international Abu Dhabi

October 29 Third Twenty20 international Lahore

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  pakistan  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Test-best Anderson bowls England to Windies series win

2017-09-09 18:19

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks Anderson to face Nadal in US Open final Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller Bok ratings: Pieter-Steph, Siya light fire! Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 