Cricket

Oz fans set Test attendance records

2017-01-09 07:59
cricket, pink ball, india
Pink cricket ball (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Australian cricket fans have set a new Test match record - for attendances over a summer that did not feature England or India.

A total of 521 725 came along to the six-match Commonwealth Bank Test series that featured South Africa and Pakistan, eclipsing the previous record of 515 157 in 2005/06, featuring the West Indies and South Africa (also over six Tests).

Other records set were the highest attendance at the Gabba in Brisbane for a non-Ashes Test (78 085) since records began in 1979, the highest ever attendance for a Pakistan Test match at the SCG, and a Day 1 record on Boxing Day in Melbourne for a Pakistan Test (63 478 v 61 552 in 2004).

The 2016/17 season will also be remembered as the highest attended non-Ashes Test summer since 2007-08 (featuring India), and the third highest non-Ashes Test summer on record.

The chief executive officer of Cricket Australia, James Sutherland, said it was a remarkable result, especially given one day was lost to rain in Hobart (a Sunday), and rain also affected the matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

“This just shows that Australians love Test cricket, they enjoy the ebb and flow of the game, and they relish the battle that quality visiting teams bring.

“In particular, the day-night Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane were both a great success, and the public’s support of the Pink Test in Sydney was marvellous.

“We had a tough start to the summer - with all credit due to the South Africans and the way they played - and it was especially pleasing to see the way our players bounced back and were supported by big crowds at the last four games.’’

Key numbers

Highest attendance for a Test summer not featuring England or India:

2016/17: 521 725 (South Africa and Pakistan, six Tests).

Previous highest: 2005/06; 515 157; West Indies and South Africa (six Tests).

Record Ashes: 2006/07; 819 447

Record India: 2003/04; 565 212 (with Tests against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe)

Highest attendance non-Ashes Test summer since 2007/08

(529 630, India and Sri Lanka, six Tests)

Third highest non-Ashes Test summer on record

Highest: 2003/04; 565 212; India, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Second highest: 2007/08; 529 630; India and Sri Lanka

Highest attendance non-Ashes Gabba Test (since records began in 1979)

2016/17: 78 085. Previous record: 2007; 55 947; v. Sri Lanka      

Highest attendance for a Pakistan Test match at the SCG

2016/17: 112 029. Previous record: 2005; 105 407

Highest Day 1 for a Boxing Day Test, MCG, v Pakistan

2016/17: 63 478. Previous record: 61 552; 2004/05

Attendance for all Tests this summer:

Perth v South Africa = 45 647

Hobart v South Africa = 17 783

Adelaide v South Africa = 125 993

Brisbane v Pakistan = 78 085  

Melbourne v Pakistan = 142 188

Sydney v Pakistan = 112 029

Total = 521 725

Read more on:    australia  |  cricket
Video Highlights
