Oz fans set Test attendance records

Cape Town - Australian cricket fans have set a new Test match record -
for attendances over a summer that did not feature England or India.
A total of 521 725 came along to the six-match
Commonwealth Bank Test series that featured South Africa and Pakistan,
eclipsing the previous record of 515 157 in 2005/06, featuring the West Indies
and South Africa (also over six Tests).
Other records set were the highest attendance at the Gabba
in Brisbane for a non-Ashes Test (78 085) since records began in 1979, the
highest ever attendance for a Pakistan Test match at the SCG, and a Day 1
record on Boxing Day in Melbourne for a Pakistan Test (63 478 v 61 552 in
2004).
The 2016/17 season will
also be remembered as the highest
attended non-Ashes Test summer since 2007-08 (featuring India), and the third
highest non-Ashes Test summer on record.
The chief
executive officer of Cricket Australia, James Sutherland, said it was a
remarkable result, especially given one day was lost to rain in Hobart (a
Sunday), and rain also affected the matches in Melbourne and Sydney.
“This just
shows that Australians love Test cricket, they enjoy the ebb and flow of the game,
and they relish the battle that quality visiting teams bring.
“In
particular, the day-night Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane were both a great
success, and the public’s support of the Pink Test in Sydney was marvellous.
“We had a
tough start to the summer - with all credit due to the South Africans and the
way they played - and it was especially pleasing to see the way our players
bounced back and were supported by big crowds at the last four games.’’
Key
numbers
Highest
attendance for a Test summer not featuring England or India:
2016/17: 521 725 (South Africa and Pakistan, six
Tests).
Previous highest: 2005/06; 515 157; West Indies and South
Africa (six Tests).
Record Ashes: 2006/07; 819 447
Record India: 2003/04; 565 212 (with Tests against Sri Lanka
and Zimbabwe)
Highest
attendance non-Ashes Test summer since 2007/08
(529 630,
India and Sri Lanka, six
Tests)
Third
highest non-Ashes Test summer on record
Highest: 2003/04; 565 212; India, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.
Second highest: 2007/08; 529 630; India and Sri Lanka
Highest attendance non-Ashes Gabba Test (since
records began in 1979)
2016/17: 78 085. Previous record: 2007; 55 947; v. Sri Lanka
Highest attendance for a Pakistan Test match at the SCG
2016/17: 112 029. Previous record: 2005; 105 407
Highest Day 1 for a Boxing Day Test, MCG, v Pakistan
2016/17: 63 478. Previous record: 61 552; 2004/05
Attendance for all Tests this summer:
Perth v South Africa = 45 647
Hobart v South Africa = 17 783
Adelaide v South Africa = 125 993
Brisbane v Pakistan = 78 085
Melbourne v Pakistan = 142 188
Sydney v Pakistan = 112 029
Total = 521 725