One Protea in McGrath's Test XI

Cape Town - Australian great Glenn McGrath is the latest former cricketer to name his best Test XI from 2016.

This follow's the ICC's announcement of their official Test side for the year, which somewhat curiously included Dale Steyn as the only South African while Australia captain Steve Smith was pushed to the bench.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan then named his side, which included three South Africans.

McGrath, who is considered one of the greatest seam bowlers of all time, then had his say on Australia's Cricket.com.au website.

Like the ICC, McGrath opted for just one Protea, but it was not Steyn.

Instead, McGrath selected 21-year-old Kagiso Rabada.

Rabada has had a fantastic year for the Proteas and he was instrumental in their recent success in Australia.

McGrath opted for Virat Kohli as his captain.

Glenn McGrath's 2016 Test team of the year:

David Warner, Joe Root, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, Yasir Shah

12th man: Stuart Broad