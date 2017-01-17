NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

One Protea in Broad’s best ever XI

2017-01-17 20:32
Stuart Broad (Getty Images)
Cape Town - England fast bowler Stuart Broad has named his best-ever cricketing XI, with Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis the only South African represented.

Broad revealed his all-time XI on the Lord’s Cricket YouTube channel, with the criteria being that he had to have played with or against them, or have been strongly influenced by the players mentioned.

The Englishman named the usual suspects, which included Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, both of whom regularly make such lists.

However, for the wicketkeeper position, Broad opted for countryman Matt Prior - despite having Mark Boucher, Adam Gilchrist and Kumar Sangakarra to choose from.

When referring to Kallis, Broad penned him as the "greatest all-rounder of all-time".

Kallis, who retired from international cricket in 2014, played 166 Tests for South Africa scoring 13 289 runs and taking 292 wickets in the process.

Stuart Broad’s all-time XI:

Alastair Cook (England - captain), Matthew Hayden (Australia), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Matthew Prior (England - wicketkeeper), Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand), Shane Warne (Australia - vice-captain), Glenn McGrath (Australia), James Anderson (England)

Read more on:    proteas  |  jacques kallis  |  stuart broad  |  cricket
