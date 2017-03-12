NZ's Taylor out of second Test

Dunedin - Injured New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa which starts in Wellington on Thursday and there is a question mark over Trent Boult.

Taylor suffered a calf tear early in his first innings of the first Test in Dunedin and a team spokesman confirmed Sunday he would definitely miss Wellington.

Whether he played in the third and final Test in Hamilton the following week would depend on his rate of recovery.

Bowling spearhead Boult, who suffered a leg injury in Dunedin, was continuing to undergo treatment with no decision on his future availability, the spokesman said.

The first Test, meanwhile, appeared destined to be a draw as rain prevented any chance on the final morning.

At stumps on day four, South Africa were 224 for six, to lead by 191 runs.