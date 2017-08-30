NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

No quit in Malinga just yet

2017-08-30 21:46
Lasith Malinga (Getty)
Cape Town - Sri Lanka fast bowler and stand-in captain Lasith Malinga says he is not ready to give up the game just yet.

The man who turned 34-years-old this week is also looking to add skills to his bowling quiver to combat his loss of raw pace.

Malinga has struggled to take wickets since returning to action after 19 months out with injury but feels that as his fitness improves so will his performances.

Speaking ahead of the fourth ODI against India, Malinga said: "As a bowler, I've not been able to get wickets in the last couple of series.

 "A lot of people have talked about that. In fact, there has been more talk in the last couple of months than in 14 previous years that I've played, but I'm used to that. 

"But whenever someone is coming towards the end of their careers, there is failure. People talk about them not being fit enough, or not picking him.

"I was out for 19 months, but now I feel I am getting better. Everyone knows how major my leg injuries are. 

"Now that my leg is getting better, I'm doing all the treatment and all the rehabilitation. The fitness also is improving, and now I feel really comfortable to bowl 10 overs - I bowl consistently." 

Malinga has spent some time talking to former India quick Zaheer Khan with whom he played at the Mumbai Indians hoping his viewpoint in the commentary box could provide some insight.

"Zak (Zaheer Khan) is more of a seam and swing bowler, and I want to learn more of that kind of thing over the next few years," he said.

"That's what I talked with him. Every time I have an opportunity, we speak about my bowling action, and how I have to improve. 

"Because guys like him are in the commentary box, they look at every single one of my body movements and my bowling action, and how I swing the ball, and they have a good idea of how I'm going now." 

India have already won the five match series having claimed the first three matches.

sri lanka  |  lasith malinga  |  cricket
Twitter reacts to Proteas new coach, Ottis Gibson

2017-08-30 17:05

Boks send message to the world
 
 
