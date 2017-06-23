NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Nicky Boje heads to US for CSA winning conference

2017-06-23 15:55
Nicky Boje (Gallo)
Cape Town - The winners of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) coaches awards leave for the United States of America on Sunday to attend the Leaders Conference in Chicago.

The winners named at the CSA Awards functions were Mark Boucher of the Titans in the professional category, Mark Charlton of Northerns in the semi-professional category and Sifiso Mbili of the Imbali Hub in KwaZulu-Natal in the RPC and Hubs category.

Boucher is not available to attend, so Nicky Boje of the Knights takes his place as runner up in the professional category.

They will be accompanied by CSA cricket General Manager Corrie van Zyl, CSA High Performance Centre Manager Vincent Barnes and CSA Cricket Services Manager Eddie Koza.

The Leaders Conference is an annual event held in the USA.

It organises inspiring events for the professional world of sport by searching for the best content, attracting the best people and spreading the best intelligence.

It is run by a passionate, multi-lingual team of over 20 people, with two clear functional areas: Sport Business and Sport Performance.

"Developing world-class coaches at all levels of the game is just as important to us as bringing players through our talent pipeline system," commented Van Zyl.

"Indeed, the two run parallel, hand in hand, and this conference is so important as it exposes our coaches to fresh ideas and outlooks as they mix with other coaches from different codes and environments.

"What is equally important is that these award-winning coaches will come home and share their experiences and learnings with our other coaches."

Read more on:    csa  |  nicky boje  |  cricket
