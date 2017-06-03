NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Narine shines in West Indies six wicket win

2017-06-03 08:27
Sunil Narine (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Basseterre - Sunil Narine snared three wickets and mesmerised Afghanistan to set up a six-wicket win for the West Indies in the first fixture of a three-match T20 International series at Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday. 

Having missed out on the meeting with the Afghans at last year's World T20 due to issues with his bowling action, the off-spinner was at his unplayable best in taking three for 11 off his four-over allotment as the visitors were dismissed for 110 batting first. 

Marlon Samuels then struck a fluent 35 to lead the home side's romp to victory with almost four overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead ahead of the second match at the same venue on Saturday. 

"Getting back into action in West Indies colours is always an enjoyable thing," said Narine after receiving the "Man of the Match" award. "I am always trying different things with my bowling and tonight they came off pretty well." 

Afghanistan's top order, including captain Asghar Stanikzai who had chosen to bat first, showed little responsibility at the crease and a succession of reckless shots saw them slipping to 58 for eight in the 14th over and in danger of falling below their previous lowest T20 International score of 72.

However Rashid Khan, with a T20 best of 33, and 21 from fellow spinner Amir Hamza gave the innings a measure of respectability as 52 runs were added by the last two wickets. 

Khan and Hamza then hinted at what might have been possible with a more competitive total as the two specialist spinners proved more than a handful for Samuels and the other frontline West Indies batsmen. 

Fast-medium bowler Shapoor Zadran claimed two expensive wickets but it was the guile and variations of the slow bowlers which presented the greatest challenge although they did not enjoy much reward, Khan dismissing Lendl Simmons just before victory was achieved. 

"It's always important to start with a win and we did what was required," said West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite. "Their tail held us up a bit and I thought we lost too many wickets, but generally it was a satisfying effort." 

West Indies went into the match without experienced all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is sidelined with the flu. Uncapped fast bowler Ronsford Beaton was the other player omitted from the squad of 13.

Afghanistan retained the same 11 which defeated a Cricket West Indies President's XI in a warm-up match at the same venue two days earlier. 

"We needed to get at least 30-40 more runs to be competitive," said a disappointed Stanikzai. "We know what we have to do to improve and I expect us to come back stronger for the second match."

In their only previous senior international meeting, Afghanistan defeated the West Indies by six runs at the 2016 World T20 although the Caribbean side went on to lift the title for the second time in four years. 

Since that upset win, Afghanistan had won another ten consecutive T20 Internationals against Associate Member nations while the West Indies won just two of nine matches since defeating England in the World T20 final 14 months ago.

Read more on:    west indies  |  sunil narine  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: ICC Champions Trophy 2017

2017-06-02 20:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Villiers: Driven by desperation Spedding: Pressure is on the Boks Kaplan: Kiwis masters of subtle nuances Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive! Paige 'luckiest' to be in Bok squad
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 