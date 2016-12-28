Mushfiqur ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

Wellington - A hamstring injury will keep Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim
out of the remaining two one-day internationals against New Zealand and
possibly the first Test, coach Chandika Hathurusingha said Wednesday.
"We are looking at two weeks, anything before is a bonus," he said on the eve of the second ODI in Nelson.
The
29-year-old Mushfiqur was one of Bangladesh's better performers in the
first ODI in Christchurch on Monday until he suffered the injury when on
42 and was forced to retire hurt.
New Zealand won the match by 77 runs.
"He's
been one of the form batters as well as the wicketkeeper for a long
time, across all three formats, so it's a blow but that's part and
parcel of the game," Hathurusingha said.
There are two ODIs and three Twenty20 matches to be played before the first Test starts in Wellington on January 12.
Nurul
Hasan will take the gloves for his ODI debut on Thursday at Saxton
Field in Nelson where Bangladesh hold the record for the highest score
at the ground with 322-4 against Scotland during the 2015 Cricket World
Cup.
Hathurusingha said it is a statistic that gives his side hope.
"History
says we have played well here. It's a good thing and it's not a long
way back, with most of the players involved in that game, so it's a good
memory for them," he said.
"That kind of thing helps. Even in the
last game, getting 270, although we lost a couple of early wickets, has
given us confidence going in to the next game."