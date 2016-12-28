NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Mushfiqur ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

2016-12-28 07:20
Cricket bat and ball (Getty Images)
Related Links

Wellington - A hamstring injury will keep Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim out of the remaining two one-day internationals against New Zealand and possibly the first Test, coach Chandika Hathurusingha said Wednesday.

"We are looking at two weeks, anything before is a bonus," he said on the eve of the second ODI in Nelson.

The 29-year-old Mushfiqur was one of Bangladesh's better performers in the first ODI in Christchurch on Monday until he suffered the injury when on 42 and was forced to retire hurt.

New Zealand won the match by 77 runs.

"He's been one of the form batters as well as the wicketkeeper for a long time, across all three formats, so it's a blow but that's part and parcel of the game," Hathurusingha said.

There are two ODIs and three Twenty20 matches to be played before the first Test starts in Wellington on January 12.

Nurul Hasan will take the gloves for his ODI debut on Thursday at Saxton Field in Nelson where Bangladesh hold the record for the highest score at the ground with 322-4 against Scotland during the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Hathurusingha said it is a statistic that gives his side hope.

"History says we have played well here. It's a good thing and it's not a long way back, with most of the players involved in that game, so it's a good memory for them," he said.

"That kind of thing helps. Even in the last game, getting 270, although we lost a couple of early wickets, has given us confidence going in to the next game."


Read more on:    bangladesh  |  mushfiqur rahman  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Johan Botha dreaming of Australian call-up

2016-12-27 22:36

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Johan Botha dreaming of Australian call-up Brock Lesnar's UFC career over? Rassie backs Boks to bounce back Proteas bowlers pile on the pressure in PE Proteas bowlers fight back in PE
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 