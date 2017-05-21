Mumbai beat Pune in tense IPL final

Hyderabad - The Mumbai Indians beat the Rising Pune Supergiant by a single run in a gripping Indian Premier League final on Sunday to claim their third title.

Pune captain Steve Smith hit a crucial 51 that seemed to put Pune on course for victory in the chase for Mumbai's 129/8 in Hyderabad.

But he was then one of two wickets to fall in straight balls to Smith's compatriot Mitchell Johnson in the final over and Pune ended on 128/6.

Mumbai seemed to be struggling after openers Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons went in the third over to Pune paceman Jaydev Unadkat.

Hardik Pandya smashed 47 - including 37 off three overs - to give Mumbai a total they could defend.

"The key was Steve Smith and MS Dhoni," said Mumbai coach Robin Singh.

"And once MS was out we just had to make sure Steve did not get too many chances."

Mumbai previously won the IPL, which is marking its 10th anniversary this year, in 2013 and 2015.