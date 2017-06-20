NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Morgan hopes England new boys shine against South Africa

2017-06-20 19:44
Eoin Morgan (Gallo)
Related Links

London - England captain Eoin Morgan is looking forward to seeing if some of his new players can star in the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa.

The hosts are resting several key men amid a packed schedule of fixtures but have several uncapped players looking to make their mark ahead of Wednesday's series opener in Southampton, with Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Mason Crane, Tom Curran and Craig Overton all eager for a first taste of international action.

"I'd like to see some of the younger guys come in and take their chance," Morgan told reporters at Southampton on Tuesday.

"Throughout the last couple of years we have had opportunities that have come up and we had some very good players take them.

"Jonny Bairstow is a great example of that and has always scored runs every time he has come in, and to grow even more strength in depth in the squad I think we need to see even more guys come in and take chances like that."

Morgan would not reveal the composition of his side, but he did say all five newcomers would each get a chance at some stage during the series, which will see both England and South Africa looking to recover from disappointing Champions Trophy campaigns.

"It is easier to say that, within the series, everyone is going to get a game," the Middlesex batsman added.

"This is an opportunity, we don't have a T20 World Cup for two and a bit years, until 2020, so it is an opportunity particularly when the senior players are rested, to have a look at these new guys.

"We have had two sessions together, the potential the guys have is huge. The reports back we are getting form the start of the season and the North-South games, the guys did impress.

"The positive is we do have strength in depth and now matching that with opportunity is something we will see in the series."

Read more on:    england  |  eoin morgan  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

England wrong to drop Roy - Pietersen

2017-06-20 18:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cronje blow for Springboks Jaco Kriel set for Bok return Lions put Chiefs to the sword Boks release Mapoe, Venter to SA 'A' side Window closing on Habana’s Test career?
2 South African owners for T20 Global League T20 Global League to stop player drain? Wunderkind Juarno to bolster Stormers 5 talking points: Boks v France, 2nd Test US Open champion Koepka breaks into world's top 10

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 