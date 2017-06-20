Morgan hopes England new boys shine against South Africa

London - England captain Eoin Morgan is looking forward to seeing if some of his new players can star in the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa.

The hosts are resting several key men amid a packed schedule of fixtures but have several uncapped players looking to make their mark ahead of Wednesday's series opener in Southampton, with Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Mason Crane, Tom Curran and Craig Overton all eager for a first taste of international action.

"I'd like to see some of the younger guys come in and take their chance," Morgan told reporters at Southampton on Tuesday.

"Throughout the last couple of years we have had opportunities that have come up and we had some very good players take them.

"Jonny Bairstow is a great example of that and has always scored runs every time he has come in, and to grow even more strength in depth in the squad I think we need to see even more guys come in and take chances like that."

Morgan would not reveal the composition of his side, but he did say all five newcomers would each get a chance at some stage during the series, which will see both England and South Africa looking to recover from disappointing Champions Trophy campaigns.

"It is easier to say that, within the series, everyone is going to get a game," the Middlesex batsman added.

"This is an opportunity, we don't have a T20 World Cup for two and a bit years, until 2020, so it is an opportunity particularly when the senior players are rested, to have a look at these new guys.

"We have had two sessions together, the potential the guys have is huge. The reports back we are getting form the start of the season and the North-South games, the guys did impress.

"The positive is we do have strength in depth and now matching that with opportunity is something we will see in the series."