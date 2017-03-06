NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Misbah to lead Pakistan in Windies tour

2017-03-06 10:40
Misbah-ul-Haq (Getty Images)
Lahore - Pakistan's ageing Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday made himself available for next month's series in the West Indies, ignoring entreaties from ex-players to call time on his illustrious career following a slew of poor results.

Misbah, who will turn 43 in May, had asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for time to decide on his future following whitewash defeats in his last two series against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Shaharyar Khan, the board's chairman, told AFP: "Misbah has told me that he is available for the Test series in the West Indies and that will be conveyed to the selection committee that he will be the captain."

Pakistan starts the three-match series in Barbados from April 22.

The tour also includes four Twenty20 and three one-day internationals starting from March 26 but Misbah will not be part of those matches having already retired from both the formats.

Misbah had hinted his international career was over after Pakistan lost the second of three Tests in Australia but changed his mind before the third in Sydney.

After Pakistan were routed 3-0 by Australia - their fourth straight white-wash in Australia since 1999 - former players had demanded Misbah to quit.

Misbah is Pakistan's most successful captain, having so far led the country in 53 of his 72 Tests. Under his captaincy the team have won 24 and lost 18 with the remaining 11 drawn.

Pakistan had appointed Sarfraz Ahmed as one-day captain last month after Azhar Ali lost a five-match series in Australia 4-1.

Ahmed is already leading Pakistan in the Twenty20 format and was regarded as favourite to take over from Misbah as Test skipper.

Pakistan selectors are due to announce a limited over squad later this week while a Test team will be announced later.

