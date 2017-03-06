Misbah to lead Pakistan in Windies tour

Lahore - Pakistan's ageing Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq on
Monday made himself available for next month's series in the West Indies,
ignoring entreaties from ex-players to call time on his illustrious career
following a slew of poor results.
Misbah, who will turn 43 in May, had asked the Pakistan
Cricket Board (PCB) for time to decide on his future following whitewash
defeats in his last two series against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.
Shaharyar Khan, the board's chairman, told AFP: "Misbah
has told me that he is available for the Test series in the West Indies and
that will be conveyed to the selection committee that he will be the
captain."
Pakistan starts the three-match series in Barbados from
April 22.
The tour also includes four Twenty20 and three one-day
internationals starting from March 26 but Misbah will not be part of those
matches having already retired from both the formats.
Misbah had hinted his international career was over after
Pakistan lost the second of three Tests in Australia but changed his mind
before the third in Sydney.
After Pakistan were routed 3-0 by Australia - their fourth
straight white-wash in Australia since 1999 - former players had demanded
Misbah to quit.
Misbah is Pakistan's most successful captain, having so far
led the country in 53 of his 72 Tests. Under his captaincy the team have won 24
and lost 18 with the remaining 11 drawn.
Pakistan had appointed Sarfraz Ahmed as one-day captain last
month after Azhar Ali lost a five-match series in Australia 4-1.
Ahmed is already leading Pakistan in the Twenty20 format and
was regarded as favourite to take over from Misbah as Test skipper.
Pakistan selectors are due to announce a limited over squad
later this week while a Test team will be announced later.