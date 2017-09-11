Markram to lead SA Invitation XI against Bangladesh

Cape Town - Aiden Markram of the Titans will lead the South Africa Invitation XI to play Bangladesh in a three-day tour match at Sahara Park Willowmoore from September 21 to 23.

“We have chosen a squad consisting largely of CSA Academy players balanced by a few franchise players to provide the necessary experience,” commented CSA National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi.

SA Invitation XI squad: Aiden Markram (Titans, capt), Tladi Bokako (Warriors), Okuhle Cele (KZN), Matthew Christensen (EP), Michael Cohen (WP), Isaac Dikgale (North West), Zubayr Hamsa (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Migael Pretorius (Northerns), Yaseen Valli (Gauteng), Shaun von Berg (Titans), Lwandiswa Zuma (Dolphins)

Management team: Russell Domingo (head coach), Richard das Neves (assistant coach), Molebatsi Teletsane (physiotherapist), Nandile Tyali (fitness trainer), Abram Ndhlovu (video analyst)