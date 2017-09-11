NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Markram to lead SA Invitation XI against Bangladesh

2017-09-11 16:50
Aiden Markram (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Aiden Markram of the Titans will lead the South Africa Invitation XI to play Bangladesh in a three-day tour match at Sahara Park Willowmoore from September 21 to 23.

“We have chosen a squad consisting largely of CSA Academy players balanced by a few franchise players to provide the necessary experience,” commented CSA National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi.

SA Invitation XI squad: Aiden Markram (Titans, capt), Tladi Bokako (Warriors), Okuhle Cele (KZN), Matthew Christensen (EP), Michael Cohen (WP), Isaac Dikgale (North West), Zubayr Hamsa (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Migael Pretorius (Northerns), Yaseen Valli (Gauteng), Shaun von Berg (Titans), Lwandiswa Zuma (Dolphins)

Management team: Russell Domingo (head coach), Richard das Neves (assistant coach), Molebatsi Teletsane (physiotherapist), Nandile Tyali (fitness trainer), Abram Ndhlovu (video analyst)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Swept up in the streets, he found his feet on a surfboard

49 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Kevin Anderson v Rafael Nadal 5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks Mallett: Jantjies errors proved costly Lambie set to leave SA for France Gutted yet pleased, Anderson hopes to build on loss
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 