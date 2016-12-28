Mark Nicholas taken to hospital again

Cape Town - Commentator Mark Nicholas was taken to hospital for the second time in three days during the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.

Nicholas (59) was experiencing abdominal on day one - Boxing Day - before he was taken to hospital.

Tests were done, and Nicholas was discharged.

But, according to New Zealand's Stuff website, Nicholas experienced the same symptoms on Wednesday when he had returned to the commentary box and he was rushed to hospital once more.

At the tea break, Nicholas had interviewed Pakistan great Wasim Akram but he is believed to have fallen ill shortly after.

A statement from his employer, Channel Nine, was expected later on Wednesday.

Nicholas captained English county side Hampshire for a decade before retiring in 1995.