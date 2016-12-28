NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Mark Nicholas taken to hospital again

2016-12-28 10:31
Mark Nicholas (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Commentator Mark Nicholas was taken to hospital for the second time in three days during the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne. 

Nicholas (59) was experiencing abdominal on day one - Boxing Day - before he was taken to hospital. 

Tests were done, and Nicholas was discharged.

But, according to New Zealand's Stuff website, Nicholas experienced the same symptoms on Wednesday when he had returned to the commentary box and he was rushed to hospital once more. 

At the tea break, Nicholas had interviewed Pakistan great Wasim Akram but he is believed to have fallen ill shortly after. 

A statement from his employer, Channel Nine, was expected later on Wednesday. 

Nicholas captained English county side Hampshire for a decade before retiring in 1995. 

Read more on:    channel nine  |  mark nicholas  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mushfiqur ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

2016-12-28 07:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Johan Botha dreaming of Australian call-up Brock Lesnar's UFC career over? PICS: Wayde meets Liverpool legend Proteas bowlers pile on the pressure in PE Ana Ivanovic set to retire?
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 