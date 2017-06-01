NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Malan stars as England Lions thump SA ‘A’

2017-06-01 21:27
Dawid Malan (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Heino Kuhn were not enough for South Africa ‘A’ as they slipped to a nine-wicket defeat to the England Lions in the opening unofficial one-day international of their three-match series in Nottingham on Thursday.
 
The tourists, who saw the opening two matches of their tour washed out by rain, could not capitalise on a good start after they were asked to bat first and were eventually bowled out for 268 in 49 overs at Trent Bridge.
 
The hosts made light work of the total and cruised to victory with almost 10 overs remaining.

Dawid Malan, who was schooled in South Africa at Paarl Boys’ High School, led the charge for his side with an entertaining 125 not out from 110 deliveries (15 fours, 1 six).
 
SA ‘A’ will be ruing what could have been after a promising effort with the bat took a turn during the latter part of their innings.
 
Opener Hendricks provided them with a strong start thanks to his 79 (73 balls, 11 fours) and he received solid support from Temba Bavuma (43). It came after the loss of Jon Jon Smuts (15) and Theunis de Bruyn (3).

After the Hendricks-Bavuma stand yielded 95 for the third wicket, Heino Kuhn picked up the baton with his blistering unbeaten 81 (62 balls, 8 fours 2 sixes), the top score of the innings.   
 
Kuhn and captain Khaya Zondo (22) laid a solid platform for the final 15 overs after taking the visitors to 194/4, but England fast bowler Steven Finn took 3/54 to jolt the progress of the lower order.
 
There were also two wickets each for Tom Curran (2/39), Liam Dawson (2/41) and Craig Overton (2/56) as the last six wickets eventually fell for 74 giving the home side the upper hand.
 
Openers Ben Duckett (69 off 58 balls, 14 fours) and Malan gave England a flying start as they put on 134 in 17.5 overs.
 
Tabraiz Shamsi (1/65) provided the breakthrough, but that solitary wicket was as good as it got for the South Africans.
 
Daniel Bell-Drummond hit an unbeaten 62 (76 balls, 4 fours) and helped Malan add an unbroken 135 for the second wicket, allowing the Lions to cruise home with 57 balls to spare.
 
The second match of the series takes place at Northampton on Saturday.
 

Read more on:    england lions  |  sa 'a'  |  dawid malan  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

England cruise to victory in Champions Trophy opener

2017-06-01 19:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive! Steyn joins Boks in Plettenberg Bay Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Jantjies full of praise for Venter Expect a different looking Bok starting XV!
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 