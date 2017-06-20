NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Malan hoping to make England debut against SA

2017-06-20 16:59
Dawid Malan (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan hopes he will get a chance to make his debut for England in the three-match T20I series against South Africa starting at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday (19:30 SA time).

The 29-year-old was also called up to the national squad a year ago for a T20 game against Sri Lanka but did not make it onto the park.

Malan, who was born in England but grew up in South Africa and went to school in Cape Town, admits he never thought he would get another chance to play international cricket again.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Malan said: "It's always a great honour (to be called up), and I hope I can get a chance this time.

"It was fantastic to get the news. It's hard to describe the feeling you get when you get a call you're not expecting saying you're part of an international squad.

"My ambition, my dream is to play for England. So I hope I can get the cap this time.

"I definitely thought I'd missed the boat - being involved, not playing, and then not being involved in anything after that."

The second T20I will be played on Friday at Taunton while the third and final game of the series is on Sunday in Cardiff.

Teams:

South Africa

AB de Villiers (captain, Titans), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), David Miller (Knights), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)

England

Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex/captain), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire)

In squad but not available for all the series:

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire) - Available for the first two matches

Craig Overton (Somerset) - Available for the last two matches

Mark Wood (Durham) - Available for the first match

England v South Africa T20s:

Wednesday, June 21, Rose Bowl - 19:30

Friday, June 23, County Ground - 18:00

Sunday, June 25, Sophia Gardens - 15:30

Read more on:    proteas  |  dawid malan  |  cricket
