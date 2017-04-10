Lynn in major doubt for rest of IPL

Sydney - Australian batsman Chris Lynn has all but been sidelined
from the remainder of the 2017 Indian Premier League due to a shoulder injury.
Kolkata Knight Riders recruit Lynn struck a cavalier 93 not
out in triumph over the Gujarat Lions and a brisk 32 in defeat to the Mumbai
Indians last week.
The hard-hitting 27-year-old plays for the Brisbane Heat in
the Big Bash League - and has represented Australia in five Twenty20
Internationals and one ODI.
"We'll stay in close contact through this initial
process as we get an idea of what the extent of the injury is and what the
options are for him," said Brisbane Heat general manager Andrew McShea.
"It's unfortunate for Chris to sustain another injury
to the shoulder that has troubled him in the past. It's not the sort of
birthday you would wish for, and the best wishes of the club and our fans go
out to him."
The Knight Riders currently occupy second position in the
six-team standings - and will meet the Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens on
Thursday.