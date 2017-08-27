LIVE: T20 Global League player draft

Cape Town - We are LIVE here at the T20 Global League player draft in Cape Town where each of the eight franchises will be securing their players for the upcoming tournament.
Each side already has two players secured - one Protea and one international marquee player - and on Sunday they will add another 16 names.
We will be updating the squads lists as the names are unveiled!
Here is where we stand so far ...
BENONI ZALMI
Owner: Javed Afridi
Home ground: Willowmoore Park
Coach: Graeme Smith
Marquee Protea: Quinton de Kock
Marquee international: Jason Roy
Squad: Albie Morkel,
BLOEM CITY BLAZERS
Owner: Sushil Kumar
Home ground: Mangaung Oval
Coach: Phil Simmons
Marquee Protea: David Miller
Marquee international: Kieron Pollard
Squad: Dane Paterson
CAPE TOWN KNIGHT RIDERS
Owner: Shah Rukh Khan
Home ground: Newlands
Coach: Jacques Kallis
Marquee Protea: JP Duminy
Marquee international: Chris Gayle
Squad: Dale Steyn
DURBAN QALANDERS
Owner: Fawad Rana
Home ground: Kingsmead
Coach: Paddy Upton
Marquee Protea: Hashim Amla
Marquee international: Eoin Morgan
Squad: Chris Morris,
JOBURG GIANTS
Owner: GMR Group
Home ground: Wanderers
Coach: S Sriram
Marquee Protea: Kagiso Rabada
Marquee international: Brendon McCullum
Squad: Colin Ingram,
NELSON MANDELA BAY STARS
Owner: Ajay Sethi
Home ground: St. George's Park
Coach: Mark Boucher
Marquee Protea: Imran Tahir
Marquee international: Kevin Pietersen
Squad: JJ Smuts
PRETORIA MAVERICKS
Owner: Osman Osman
Home ground: SuperSport Park
Coach: Russell Domingo
Marquee Protea: AB de Villiers
Marquee international: Dwayne Bravo
Squad: Morne Morkel,
STELLENBOSCH MONARCHS
Owner: Cricket South Africa
Home ground: Boland Park
Coach: Stephen Fleming
Marquee Protea: Faf du Plessis
Marquee international: Lasith Malinga
Squad: Alex Hales,