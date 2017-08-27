LIVE: T20 Global League player draft

Cape Town - We are LIVE here at the T20 Global League player draft in Cape Town where each of the eight franchises will be securing their players for the upcoming tournament.

Each side already has two players secured - one Protea and one international marquee player - and on Sunday they will add another 16 names.

We will be updating the squads lists as the names are unveiled!

Here is where we stand so far ...

BENONI ZALMI

Owner: Javed Afridi

Home ground: Willowmoore Park

Coach: Graeme Smith

Marquee Protea: Quinton de Kock

Marquee international: Jason Roy



Squad: Albie Morkel,





BLOEM CITY BLAZERS



Owner: Sushil Kumar

Home ground: Mangaung Oval

Coach: Phil Simmons

Marquee Protea: David Miller

Marquee international: Kieron Pollard



Squad: Dane Paterson





CAPE TOWN KNIGHT RIDERS

Owner: Shah Rukh Khan

Home ground: Newlands

Coach: Jacques Kallis

Marquee Protea: JP Duminy

Marquee international: Chris Gayle



Squad: Dale Steyn





DURBAN QALANDERS

Owner: Fawad Rana

Home ground: Kingsmead

Coach: Paddy Upton

Marquee Protea: Hashim Amla

Marquee international: Eoin Morgan



Squad: Chris Morris,





JOBURG GIANTS

Owner: GMR Group

Home ground: Wanderers

Coach: S Sriram

Marquee Protea: Kagiso Rabada

Marquee international: Brendon McCullum



Squad: Colin Ingram,





NELSON MANDELA BAY STARS

Owner: Ajay Sethi

Home ground: St. George's Park

Coach: Mark Boucher

Marquee Protea: Imran Tahir

Marquee international: Kevin Pietersen



Squad: JJ Smuts





PRETORIA MAVERICKS

Owner: Osman Osman

Home ground: SuperSport Park

Coach: Russell Domingo

Marquee Protea: AB de Villiers

Marquee international: Dwayne Bravo



Squad: Morne Morkel,









STELLENBOSCH MONARCHS

Owner: Cricket South Africa

Home ground: Boland Park

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Marquee Protea: Faf du Plessis

Marquee international: Lasith Malinga



Squad: Alex Hales,







