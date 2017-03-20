NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Lehmann backs Smith on Maxi bowling call

2017-03-20 21:31
Cricket new (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Australian coach Darren Lehmann has no qualms with skipper Steve Smith's decision to only bowl Glenn Maxwell for four overs out of 210.

The total number of overs was the most an Aussie side has bowled since 1975 and yet all but four overs were taken by the four-prong attack of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Stephen O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon.

This strategy has received criticism from former captain Michael Clarke as Australia failed to claim a wicket until after tea on a punishing day four for the visitors as Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha compiled a record seventh-wicket partnership of 199 to frustrate Smith's men.

"Maxwell should definitely have bowled more than two overs," Clarke said.

"If India continue like this, (Smith) is not going to have a choice," Clarke said on Star Sports prior to the off-spinner's
second short spell at the crease.

"Maxwell needs to be bowling more than two overs. He needs to be given a chance.

"On good batting wickets, if you keep doing the same things then you're going to keep getting the same results."

Both Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins achieved personal bests in terms of most overs bowled and only have five days' rest before the fourth test in Dharamsala while left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe sent down a mammoth 77 overs, the second highest amount in Australian history.

Despite this, the Baggy Greens' coach backed his captain's decision, saying:

“I think that’s captain’s call obviously,” Lehmann said when asked about Maxwell’s light workload.

“We did speak about it, chopping and changing (the bowlers) a little bit.

“The game was always on a knife’s edge so you always want your best spinners going.

“And we chopped and changed a little bit (but Maxwell) probably could have bowled a few more overs.

“But I thought the spinners toiled really hard as well so that’s a call the captain makes out there and (we're) happy with that.”

India and Australia played out a draw as the Aussie batsmen dug in on the final day depsite two wickets falling in the morning session.

Read more on:    india  |  australia  |  glen maxwell  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Smith proud of gritty draw

2017-03-20 17:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stransky crashes out of Cape Epic Prologue Ackermann opens up on Gloucester offer 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4 Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’
Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? WATCH: Emotional Wawrinka calls Federer an 'asshole' Klaasen, Ram land Indian Wells title Aguero leveller keeps Liverpool at bay Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 