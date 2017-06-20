NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Kumble steps down as India coach

2017-06-20 17:59
Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli (Getty Images)
London - Anil Kumble has stepped down as India's cricket coach after he decided not to travel with the side for a limited-overs tour to the West Indies, ESPNcricinfo reported on Tuesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the role last month and was also considering renewing Kumble's one-year contract.

The 46-year-old former Indian captain, who was put in charge last June, had an impressive stint as a coach, leading India to 12 victories from 17 tests and losing just once.

He also led India to one-day international series wins over New Zealand and England with losses coming only in a Twenty20 series against the West Indies and at last week's Champions Trophy, where they lost to Pakistan.

The Indian team are set to play a five-match ODI series and a T20 game in the Caribbean starting on June 23.

No one at the Board was immediately available to comment.

Read more on:    india  |  anil kumble  |  cricket
