NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Kohli reclaims top spot from AB in ODI batting

2017-06-13 22:37
Virat Kohli (Getty)
Related Links

New Delhi - Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday reclaimed the title of world's best one-day international (ODI) batsman, buoyed by two half centuries registered while steering his side into the Champions Trophy semi-finals.

Kohli edged out South African captain AB de Villiers and Australia's Dave Warner in the latest rankings, taking back the crown for just the second time this year.

The right-handed batsman topped the rankings in January for just four days before relinquishing the title. He is now just one point ahead of Warner, the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

The 28-year-old hit a blistering 81 as India drubbed arch-rivals Pakistan in their Champions Trophy opener, before anchoring their modest chase to perfection against South Africa.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who rose to 10th in the latest rankings, is top batsman of the tournament so far with a century and two fifties under his belt as India approaches its semi-final showdown against Bangladesh.

Joe Root, who jumped a peg in the rankings to fourth, was the only England batsman in the top 10. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes moved up nine places to 20th spot.

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood meanwhile topped the bowler's chart for the first time in his career, rising above South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

Hazlewood - the first Australian to claim the mantle since Mitchell Starc in 2015 - has leapfrogged Tahir, Starc and Kagiso Rabada.

Australia though have already bowed out of the Champions Trophy after two matches were washed out and the side succumbed to traditional rivals England in the league stage.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett jumped seven places to a career-best ninth spot while fellow speedster Chris Woakes stayed put at eighth.

South Africa managed to retain their number-one status in the ODI rankings, staving off Australia and India despite bowing out of the 50-over Champions Trophy in the first round.

Read more on:    virat kohli  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: ICC Champions Trophy 2017

2017-06-13 06:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cheetahs, Kings Super Rugby fate sealed? Look away Proteas fans: Cricket's most comical run out ever? Boks boast Bismarck 2.0 in Marx Highlanders hand Lions second tour loss Smith 'hurt' over Proteas' Champions Trophy exit
5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test Smith 'hurt' over Proteas' Champions Trophy exit Kepler questions AB's captaincy Benni McCarthy to be unveiled as new CT City coach Anderson climbs 19 places in latest rankings

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 