NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Kohli hits record sixth Test double century as captain

2017-12-03 10:38
Virat Kohli (AP)
Related Links

New Delhi - Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first international captain to hit six Test double centuries after he cracked a career-best 243 against Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

Kohli, 29, recorded his second successive double ton in third Test of the three-match series to go past West Indies great Brian Lara, who had five scored off 200 or more as captain.

In-form Kohli, fresh from his 213 in India's thrashing of Sri Lanka in the second Test in Nagpur, achieved the feat in the first session of day two after he pulled paceman Suranga Lakmal for a couple of runs.

The Delhi-born star, battling a back problem, batted for over seven hours from day one as smashed 25 boundaries in his 287-ball stay at the crease.

He was finally trapped lbw by left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan in the afternoon sesison but not after surpassing his previous Test best of 235 against England.

Nicknamed King Kohli, the prolific run-getter has also scored double tons against West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangaldesh - and all have come as captain since early in 2016.

He joined batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in India's list of most double hundreds by batsmen in Tests.

India declared their first innings on 536 for seven in a bizarre morning that saw Sri Lankan struggle to have a full compliment of fielders. 

Nine of Sri Lanka's players wore masks while pacemen Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal left the field due to pollution, which caused play to be suspended for 20 minutes in the afternoon session.

Read more on:    india  |  sri lanka  |  virat kohli  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Keep calm, Kraigg's there, say battling West Indies

22 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Wales 24-22 Springboks Bok ratings: Shot down in the skies! Peter de Villiers set for shock Bok return? Fast start secures Wales victory over Springboks Scintillating Blitzboks victorious in Dubai
Tom Shanklin chats to Sport24 Where are SA football's star attractions? Test venues for 2018 Boks v England tour confirmed RWC bidding to be overhauled after 2023 fiasco WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Wales to beat Boks, end Coetzee’s reign - Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 