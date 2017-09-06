Kohli fires India to T20 win over Sri Lanka

Colombo - Skipper
Virat Kohli hit a blazing half-century as India completed their rout of
Sri Lanka on this tour, winning the one-off Twenty20 by seven wickets
in Colombo on Wednesday.
Chasing 171 for victory, India rode on a 119-run second-wicket stand
between Kohli (82) and Manish Pandey (51 not out) to achieve their
target with four balls to spare.
The visitors remained unbeaten in their nine matches against Sri
Lanka as they won the Test and one-day series 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.
"Very special, it (whitewash across formats) hasn't been done before.
Credit to all the hard work that the boys have put in over the past
couple of months in all formats of the game," said a delighted Kohli.
"That's evidence of the fact how hungry the players are in Indian
cricket. The bench strength is coming through so beautifully...results
are amazing to see as a captain," he added.
Kohli, who received the man of the match award, remained calm in a
tricky chase with Pandey for company after India lost their openers for
42 runs in the sixth over.
Rohit Sharma fell to veteran paceman Lasith Malinga for nine and
Lokesh Rahul was done in by a superb catch by Dasun Shanaka at short
cover off Seekkuge Prasanna.
But Kohli took the attack to the opposition with 7 fours and a six
during his 54-ball knock before falling to Isuru Udana with India
requiring just 10 runs to win.
Pandey finished off the game with a boundary that brought his maiden T20 fifty in 36 balls.
"We knew one good partnership will get us through. So it was about
staying calm in the middle...and Manish was outstanding today. That
partnership was very crucial," said Kohli.
Earlier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal played his part by claiming
three wickets to restrict Sri Lanka to 170-7 after being put into bat
first.
Dilshan Munaweera hit a 29-ball 53 before Ashan Priyanjan scored a
run-a-ball 40 not out to lift the Sri Lankan total after a middle-order
collapse.
The hosts slipped from 99-3 to 113-6 before Priyanjan put on crucial
partnerships with lower-order batsmen including a 36-run unbeaten stand
with number nine Udana, who hit a 10-ball 19.
"We were 15-20 runs short. We had a good start. Munaweera batted
really well, but we lost momentum from overs 10-14," said a disappointed
Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga.
"The way Virat batted was outstanding. He was an example for
everyone, especially with his energy and running between the wickets,"
he added.