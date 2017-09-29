Kohli: Australia were better on the day

Cape Town - India captain Virat Kohli said Australia were the better
team and deserved to win the fourth ODI as the visitors clinched a consolation
victory in the five-match series in Bangalore on Thursday.
Batting first, the Aussies posted a score of 334/5 in their
50 overs thanks to a century from David Warner and 94 from fellow opener Aaron
Finch.
Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma gave the hosts a good start
in the chase with stand of 106 in the first 19 overs but India couldn't
capitalise and eventually lost by 21 runs.
Kohli said after the game: "We got a good opening
partnership but we needed one big partnership after that as well.
"From that point of view, it wasn't a great batting
performance from us. That can happen.
"People have off days. Seamers Umesh (Yadav) and
(Mohammed) Shami bowled well. Spinners won't have good days always. Australia
were really good today.
"With the bat, their intent was really good. They
pulled things back nicely in the field. We didn't play so bad, but they were
better on the day. The only respite for the fast bowlers was taking the pace
off."
India lead the series three-one with one game left to play
and will look to finish strong in the final ODI in Nagpur on Sunday.