Kohli: Australia were better on the day

Cape Town - India captain Virat Kohli said Australia were the better team and deserved to win the fourth ODI as the visitors clinched a consolation victory in the five-match series in Bangalore on Thursday.

Batting first, the Aussies posted a score of 334/5 in their 50 overs thanks to a century from David Warner and 94 from fellow opener Aaron Finch.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma gave the hosts a good start in the chase with stand of 106 in the first 19 overs but India couldn't capitalise and eventually lost by 21 runs.

Kohli said after the game: "We got a good opening partnership but we needed one big partnership after that as well.

"From that point of view, it wasn't a great batting performance from us. That can happen.

"People have off days. Seamers Umesh (Yadav) and (Mohammed) Shami bowled well. Spinners won't have good days always. Australia were really good today.

"With the bat, their intent was really good. They pulled things back nicely in the field. We didn't play so bad, but they were better on the day. The only respite for the fast bowlers was taking the pace off."

India lead the series three-one with one game left to play and will look to finish strong in the final ODI in Nagpur on Sunday.