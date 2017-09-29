NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Kohli: Australia were better on the day

2017-09-29 08:56
Virat Kohli (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - India captain Virat Kohli said Australia were the better team and deserved to win the fourth ODI as the visitors clinched a consolation victory in the five-match series in Bangalore on Thursday. 

Batting first, the Aussies posted a score of 334/5 in their 50 overs thanks to a century from David Warner and 94 from fellow opener Aaron Finch. 

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma gave the hosts a good start in the chase with stand of 106 in the first 19 overs but India couldn't capitalise and eventually lost by 21 runs. 

Kohli said after the game: "We got a good opening partnership but we needed one big partnership after that as well. 

"From that point of view, it wasn't a great batting performance from us. That can happen.

"People have off days. Seamers Umesh (Yadav) and (Mohammed) Shami bowled well. Spinners won't have good days always. Australia were really good today. 

"With the bat, their intent was really good. They pulled things back nicely in the field. We didn't play so bad, but they were better on the day. The only respite for the fast bowlers was taking the pace off." 

India lead the series three-one with one game left to play and will look to finish strong in the final ODI in Nagpur on Sunday.

Read more on:    india  |  australia  |  virat kohli  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

The rare talent of trouble-prone Stokes

2017-09-29 08:28

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jake not surprised by Boks’ 57-0 drubbing CSA, Lorgat in shock parting of ways Leyds, Louw start for Boks Gold puzzled by Coetzee’s Hougaard comments WATCH: Stokes throws punches in street brawl
Coetzee: We haven't chucked Rhule away Season-defining Test for Coetzee, Boks Leyds, Louw start for Boks WATCH: Stokes throws punches in street brawl Gold puzzled by Coetzee’s Hougaard comments

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 