Khawaja to lead Australia 'A' on SA tour

Cape Town - Cricket Australia have selected two 14-player squads for the Australia 'A' tour to South Africa, which gets underway in July.

The team will play two four-day matches against South Africa 'A' before participating in a one-day tri-series with South Africa 'A' and India 'A'.

According to the Cricket Australia website, Australian batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be captain and vice-captain of the four-day squad respectively.

"We have opted for a well-balanced squad featuring some experience blended with younger players, with an emphasis on building our depth for the future," said national selector, Trevor Hohns.



"This is a great chance for these players to experience foreign conditions against quality international sides and really test their skills.

"With an upcoming Test Series in South Africa early next year it is also an opportunity to impress with their performances and put their names forward for consideration."

"Khawaja is a proven leader and has captained Australia 'A' before, he will gel nicely with Glenn who recently had some captaincy experience in the IPL and we believe will respond well to this extra responsibility," said Hohns.



South Australian batsman Travis Head will lead the one-day side during the tour.

"Travis is a capable young leader and he will benefit from the opportunity at this level.

"There were some senior players that missed out on an opportunity this time round but this will certainly not detract from their chances of representing Australia in the future."

The Australians will depart for South Africa on July 8.

Aus 'A' four-day squad:

Usman Khawaja (captain), Glenn Maxwell (vice-captain), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Jackson Bird, Alex, Carey, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth

Aus 'A' one-day squad:

Travis Head (captain), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Heazlett, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth

Australia 'A' tour of South Africa - Fixtures

Four-day matches

July 12 - July 15: Australia A v South Africa A at Tukkies

July 19 - July 22: Australia A v South Africa A at Senwes Park



One-day tri-series

July 26 - Australia A v India A at Tukkies

July 30 - Australia A v South Africa A at Groenkloof

August 1 - Australia A v India A at Tukkies

August 5 - Australia A v South Africa A at Tukkies

August 8 - Tri-Series Final at Tukkies

