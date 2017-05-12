Kent seek replacement for Parnell

London - Captain Sam Northeast is adamant Kent will replace overseas player Wayne Parnell, who has joined up with South Africa ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy preparations.

Parnell took 12 wickets in six matches for the county in April and May - and proved key with the bat throughout.



"Wayne will be a big miss for us. We’re going to get another player in," said Northeast.



“We’d like to get another overseas in at some stage. We’re talking to a few people.



“Parnell is an international cricketer and he showed what he is about.



“He will be a big miss for us going forward but it was good to see the boys back bowling well again. We haven’t been consistent enough, we’ve given teams head-starts.



“We haven’t played our best cricket. There’s been a lot of good things."



Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, who was with the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League and England during their ODI series against Ireland, has re-joined Kent.