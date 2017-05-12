NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Kent seek replacement for Parnell

2017-05-12 11:56
Wayne Parnell (Gallo)
Related Links

London - Captain Sam Northeast is adamant Kent will replace overseas player Wayne Parnell, who has joined up with South Africa ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy preparations.

Parnell took 12 wickets in six matches for the county in April and May - and proved key with the bat throughout.

"Wayne will be a big miss for us. We’re going to get another player in," said Northeast.

“We’d like to get another overseas in at some stage. We’re talking to a few people.

“Parnell is an international cricketer and he showed what he is about.

“He will be a big miss for us going forward but it was good to see the boys back bowling well again. We haven’t been consistent enough, we’ve given teams head-starts.

“We haven’t played our best cricket. There’s been a lot of good things."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, who was with the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League and England during their ODI series against Ireland, has re-joined Kent.

Read more on:    wayne parnell  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Gillespie takes up new coaching role

2017-05-12 10:34

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA politics, not just cash, makes players leave - Habana As it happened: Blues 50-32 Cheetahs LIVE: Brumbies 3-0 Lions Jean de Villiers shares thoughts on Bok flyhalf poser Super Rugby: Weekend teams
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips the high-flying Lions to LOSE to the Brumbies!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 