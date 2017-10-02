NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

JP Duminy to lead SA Invitation XI

2017-10-02 12:47
JP Duminy (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - JP Duminy will captain the SA Invitation XI that also includes AB de Villiers for the 50-over tour match against Bangladesh to be played at Bloemfontein’s Mangaung Oval on Thursday, October 12. 

“Now that JP has retired from first-class cricket this will be a quality match play opportunity for him ahead of the Momentum ODI Series,” commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi.

“We are expecting AB to play in the next round of Sunfoil Series matches but he too will benefit from some game time in the shorter format.

“This match also provides the ideal opportunity for us to expand our player base for white-ball cricket, grow our talent and generally plan for the future.

Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder are all players who fall into this category. 

“Robbie Frylinck is yet another player to be looked at in the all-rounder category while we have identified Matthew Breetzke as a young player who will play a key role for South Africa at next year’s Under-19 World Cup.

He is 18 and yet another outstanding talent to come out of Grey High in Port Elizabeth.

“One of the reasons why India do so well at youth level is that they expose their younger players to competition in senior cricket at a young age and we intend to follow a similar path going forward,” concluded Zondi.

SA Invitation XI:

JP Duminy (Cape Cobras, captain), Matthew Breetzke (EP), Mbulelo Budaza (Knights), AB de Villiers (Titans), Robbie Frylinck (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Malusi Siboto (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)

