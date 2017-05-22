NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Johnson key to Mumbai success - Sharma

2017-05-22 11:49
Rohit Sharma (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Hyderabad - Veteran paceman Mitchell Johnson, who took key wickets in Mumbai Indians' IPL final triumph over Rising Pune Supergiant, has been hailed as an influential force off the field too by captain Rohit Sharma. 

The 35-year-old Australian struck two crucial blows in the final over to drive Mumbai to a one run victory in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

Pune, who required 11 to win off the 20th over, buckled as Johnson snagged two successive wickets, including a dangerous Steve Smith on 51. 

Johnson (3-26), India's Jasprit Bumrah (2-26) and Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga (0-21) choked Pune of runs in the final three crucial overs, denying them their target. 

Johnson, who retired from international cricket in 2015, was not first choice for Mumbai's playing XI but an injury to Mitchell McClenaghan saw him star in the final two matches. 

"We have got some proven match winners in our squad. It comes in healthy when the team requires them the most," Sharma said. 

"Mitchell McClenaghan, who was playing well for us, was injured and unfortunately he couldn't find a place in the finals, but we always knew we had a great back up in Johnson, who is again a proven customer. 

"He has done it for Australia and for Mumbai as well. He has been in this atmosphere as well. I could happily rely on him when I needed (him) the most." 

Johnson, who played a key role in Mumbai's 2013 IPL (Indian Premier League) triumph, returned for a second stint after being picked in the February auctions. 

Johnson only played five games for Mumbai this season, with younger quicks Bumrah (20 wickets) and New Zealand's McClenaghan (19 wickets) carrying the pace attack. 

But despite playing limited games, the Australian also played a role behind the scenes, Sharma said, working closely with bowling coach Shane Bond to sharpen Mumbai's fast bowlers. 

"To have him throughout the season is fantastic. He's been talking to younger bowlers, sharing his experience, all those things have helped our youngsters," said Sharma. 

"You will hear (Jasprit) Bumrah talk about him in the future and how Johnson was helpful to him."

Meanwhile Pune coach Stephen Fleming rued the absence of England's Ben Stokes, who was key to Supergiant's surge to the play-offs before being recalled to play for England. 

Stokes - whose $2.16 million contract broke the IPL signing record for a foreign player - scored 316 runs in 12 matches, with a highest of 103 not out, and took 12 wickets. 

"We would have loved having Ben Stokes the full time but we knew he would not be there. We did not spend too much time lamenting that," said Fleming, a former New Zealand captain. 

"From his point of view, he would have loved this situation. He is a big game player. Playing in the final, whatever competition it is, it is special." 

However he was "proud" of the team for turning around their fortunes after finishing seventh in last year's tournament. 

"We are not a skilled side in the IPL. In this campaign, we have had some players stand up from nowhere. We take real pride in that," said Fleming. 

"We have created an environment where some players excel. Jaydev (Unadkat) has been extraordinary, so has been Rahul Tripathi and (Manoj) Tiwary. Big stars have stepped up at key times. Ben Stokes was fantastic for us."

Read more on:    mumbai indians  |  ipl  |  rohit sharma  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Akmal out of Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad

2017-05-22 09:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett offers Etzebeth ‘anger’ advice 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13 Fleck: No issues with Etzebeth discipline Referee Van Heerden steals the show at Newlands Bulls inform Marais of future plans
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 